Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 1st (ADSK, BMRN, BOWFF, CHGG, DELL, EBS, EMLZF, EONGY, GRFS, HSBC)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a hold rating.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

