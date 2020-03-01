StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in StoneCo by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

