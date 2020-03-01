Storj 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Storj has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, Binance and Huobi. Storj has a total market cap of $19.14 million and $1.22 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Upbit, Liqui, OKEx, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Tidex, Ethfinex, Binance, ABCC, IDAX, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

