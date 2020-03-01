Storm (STORM) Market Cap Hits $9.29 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $996,662.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Coinrail, Radar Relay, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Bitbns, Bittrex and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

