Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Strategic Education worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $147.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.65. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.