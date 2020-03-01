StrongHands (SHND) Tops One Day Volume of $177.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $382,767.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,726,336,381 coins and its circulating supply is 16,313,142,027 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.