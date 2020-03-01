Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1,218.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Kyber Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Radar Relay and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

