SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

SUOPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SUOPY opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

