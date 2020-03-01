Sumokoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $56,283.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Indodax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00758872 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001915 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 26,792,836 coins and its circulating supply is 20,092,836 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.