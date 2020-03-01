Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,294 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,824,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,856,000 after acquiring an additional 244,264 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 435,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,414,000 after buying an additional 2,453,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,090,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,346,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

