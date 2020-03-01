Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 104,459 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,896,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,248,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,994,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 162,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,695,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,618,000 after buying an additional 91,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 136,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

