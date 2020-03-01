Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 9,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of SU opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142,227 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,994,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

