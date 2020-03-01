Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$36.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$35.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. GMP Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total value of C$421,160.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,226 shares of company stock worth $2,364,302 over the last ninety days.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

