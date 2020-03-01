SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

SNDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SNDE opened at $7.51 on Friday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

