Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ SLGG remained flat at $$3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 79,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,855. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

