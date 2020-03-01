Super Zero Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and $15.96 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00422019 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012239 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011674 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012500 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001717 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 234,013,172 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

