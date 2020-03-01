SureRemit Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $824,634.00 and $17.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.02674617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00223756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00131910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

