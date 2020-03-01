SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $824,604.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

