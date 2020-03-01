Suretly Price Down 58% Over Last Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004350 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market capitalization of $87,926.00 and approximately $877.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 58% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.