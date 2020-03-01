suterusu Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. suterusu has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $531,791.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,450,000 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

