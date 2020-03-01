SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,028 shares of company stock worth $4,994,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.