Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $360,989.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Swap has a total market capitalization of $360,989.00 and $195,295.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02679406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00223386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00132789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.