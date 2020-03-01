Swarm Hits 1-Day Volume of $386.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Swarm has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $386.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

