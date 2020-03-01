SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Down 31.2% This Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00054283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.85 or 0.06355864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00064490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029937 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005746 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.