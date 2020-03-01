SwiftCash Market Cap Reaches $49,666.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 26% against the dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $49,666.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 117,079,547 coins and its circulating supply is 116,359,116 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.