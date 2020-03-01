Swing (SWING) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Swing has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $62,764.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001955 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

