Swipe 1-Day Volume Tops $11.61 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $65.14 million and $11.61 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00012550 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

