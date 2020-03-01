Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 3.25.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

