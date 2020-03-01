Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 62.34% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

