Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Several research firms have commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.