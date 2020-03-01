Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of AppFolio worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AppFolio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in AppFolio by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $122.97 on Friday. AppFolio Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.