Swiss National Bank Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 219,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA opened at $23.77 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.