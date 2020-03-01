Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Irhythm Technologies worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRTC. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

IRTC stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.98% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

