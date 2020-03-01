Switcheo (SWTH) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a market cap of $2.18 million and $7,539.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

