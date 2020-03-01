Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $2.02 million and $8,624.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.77 or 0.02598837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00225180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00046243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00133646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

