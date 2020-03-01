Synthetix Network Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $771,226.00 (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Synthetix Network Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Synthetix Network Token has a market capitalization of $144.84 million and $771,226.00 worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00010076 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix Network Token

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 172,213,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,386,257 tokens. The official website for Synthetix Network Token is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix Network Token is blog.havven.io. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io.

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

