Synthetix Network Token Hits Market Cap of $137.14 Million (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Synthetix Network Token has a market cap of $137.14 million and approximately $810,950.00 worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00009492 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Synthetix Network Token has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 172,213,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,386,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix Network Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix Network Token

Synthetix Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.