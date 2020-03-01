Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 385.71 ($5.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

LON SYNT opened at GBX 281.60 ($3.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.61. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

