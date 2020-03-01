Syscoin (SYS) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Sistemkoin, Upbit and Bittylicious. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00673120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007678 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 580,347,308 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Poloniex, YoBit, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

