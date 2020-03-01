T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $139.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.