TaaS Reaches Market Cap of $5.18 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. TaaS has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $222.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00007431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.97 or 0.02696851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00131379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

