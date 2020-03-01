Tael Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Tael has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $373,941.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges including $45.75, $5.22, $10.00 and $62.56.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00497266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.02 or 0.06368889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00064193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $6.32, $5.22, $7.20, $13.96, $10.00, $119.16, $62.56, $24.72, $34.91, $45.75 and $18.11. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.