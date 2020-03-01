Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.53). Tailored Brands posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE TLRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 990,217 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 301,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 227,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tailored Brands (TLRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.