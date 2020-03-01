Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 29,190,000 shares. Approximately 57.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 990,217 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 301,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 227,575 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRD opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Tailored Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

