TajCoin (TAJ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. TajCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,710.00 and $1.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, TajCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00990466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00200740 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00071347 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00307061 BTC.

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,845,395 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

