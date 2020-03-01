Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 187.15% and a negative net margin of 24.79%.

TLND has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. Talend has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.09.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $51,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Talend by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 410,089 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Talend by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $16,341,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Talend by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Talend by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

