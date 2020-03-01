Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report sales of $86.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.28 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $66.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $458.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.12 million to $463.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $551.33 million, with estimates ranging from $526.60 million to $583.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.62.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,966. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after buying an additional 1,495,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,505,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,610,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

