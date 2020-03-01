Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 55,120,000 shares. Currently, 64.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 62.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

