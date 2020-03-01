Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.90% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,643,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,652,000 after buying an additional 2,150,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 612,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 489,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the period.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SKT. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.