Tap (XTP) Market Cap Reaches $87.97 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $87.97 million and approximately $647,192.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00497280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.42 or 0.06355002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00064003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011635 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

